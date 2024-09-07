The Orville season 4 renewal: A September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Orville season 4 between now and the of September? It goes without saying, but the demand is there!

Also, it is worth noting that it has been several weeks since star Scott Grimes first unofficially announced that the show would be coming back at a convention. Hulu never confirmed that and while we may be hopeful, there is certainly a lot of reason for hope.

Take, for starters, the fact that Grimes did not just say the show was coming back; he also indicated that work could be started up early next year. This is a clear sign that there have been a lot of conversations behind the scenes already!

So if this is the case, why hasn’t anything been officially revealed? The only answer that we can give to this at this point is that there are still things being worked out in terms of budgets and also schedules. This is not an easy show to put together. It costs a great deal of money to make per episode because of all the visual effects; also, it takes a long time to film. Seth MacFarlane has already said he would make time to be a part of another season of the show, so do not be out there thinking that there is any sort of particular issue when it comes to his schedule.

Because of the comments Grimes has already made, we will say that we are cautiously optimistic something could be revealed this month. Now provided the show does get renewed, we would think that a season 4 would likely come in 2026. That would fit some of the timeline that we have seen with past seasons; we just hope viewers would still be around for the series after such a long break. (We do think that they would be.)

Do you think we are going to see The Orville get renewed for a season 4 this month?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to ensure you do not miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







