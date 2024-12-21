Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

With us now officially into the winter, are we on the cusp of getting more great news regarding Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix?

Obviously, there are a number of big things that we could potentially say about the return of the Jenna Ortega series, but let’s just start with this: Filming is already done! This is a significant step towards getting us to where we all want to be, which is seeing the show back on the air. It has at this point been a couple of years since the first season debuted, and ideally, you would want to have another season back at this point.

(Granted, we do know there are some extenuating circumstances as to why the wait for Wednesday is so long, including the industry strikes of 2023.)

Anyhow, with filming done we tend to think that a lot of the producers involved are working hard now to get the new episodes to you as soon as possible … but that doesn’t mean we’re going to get them soon. When you consider the number of visual effects needed for a series like this, it’s hard to imagine it back until either summer or, more likely, the fall. For that reason, we tend to think any premiere-date news this month is unlikely; yet, there is at least a chance that over the course of winter we’ll start to get quotes from Ortega or some other cast members as to what is to come.

Based on the few assorted details that we’ve heard so far about the season, the biggest thing we can say is that we’re diving into some pretty dark territory — and that there are going to be more twists and turns that come with some new arrives around Nevermore.

