Earth Abides episode 5: Who did Ish kill?

We do tend to think that there are a number of huge moments throughout Earth Abides episode 4 and episode 5, which aired in tandem on MGM+ this weekend. So what stood about above the pack?

Well, first and foremost, it makes sense to look at the story through the prism of what Ish was forced to do — even though it was the last thing that he wanted. When people arrive to this community, the hope is obviously that they become a contributor to the new society and that they bring the world forward in a positive direction. Unfortunately, that does not always happen; hence, what we saw with Charlie.

Throughout all of episode 4, the evidence started to mount that this was a horrific person looking to exploit women and usurp control. All of this then culminated with his horrific act towards Evie, and then Ish deciding with the residents of San Lupo that he needed to be killed. If he was to be imprisoned, then the rest of the place would feel like a prison. If he was released, he could always find a way in order to come back. Episode 5 explored the ethical dilemmas that do come along with punishment; even if nobody wanted to do such a terrible thing, did it really matter? This was a situation where they had to just face the reality that had been thrown in front of them, for better or for worse.

What also proved fascinating about this episode is the mental anguish that came after Charlie’s death, including Ish wondering if it was karmic retribution that the virus returned at some point after the fact, threatening death and destruction of everything that he and Emma have tried to build.

Despite Earth Abides being such a hopeful series at times, episode 5 ends with a chilling feeling that everything done to rebuild this planet may end up falling apart in the end…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

