Silo season 2 episode 7: What will Lukas’ motives be?

As we get ourselves all the more prepared to see Silo season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, is Lukas in the spotlight? Well, at present, he seems to be front and center for a lot of stuff.

After all, at the end of this past episode, Bernard decided that he had a better use for the guy than him staying in the mines, opting instead that he go and become his IT Shadow. This is a huge deal, given that potentially, Lukas could now have access to some of the greatest secrets within this structure.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Now, if you are Lukas, what do you make of this promotion? Well, we do tend to think that this is rather complicated. He may not think of Bernard as a friend, but at the same time, he certainly doesn’t want to go back to the mines! This is a position that at least offers him an opportunity to survive and by all accounts, we do tend to think that he is going to take advantage of basically whatever he can to keep going.

There is that whole expression about keeping your friends close and enemies closer and if you are Lukas at this point, we 100% think that you are going to be focusing on that as a big part of staying alive. Even if he does not want to be under Bernard’s thumb long-term, it would not surprise us at all if he goes along with some of his plans for a while or at least sees that as essential for being able to keep breathing day after day. If there is a way to overthrow things or if Juliette returns, we tend to think he can revisit that down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo now, including what else will be coming up next

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 7, especially with Lukas?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







