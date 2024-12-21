Ghosts season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Rose McIver looks ahead

Following the big two-part story that we saw on CBS this past Thursday, we will be waiting a while to see Ghosts season 4 episode 10. With that, is there anything that we can say here to help tide everyone over?

Well, it does feel like this is as good a spot as any to emphasize that really, a lot of the hart of this show is the character-specific moments and storylines that allow us to learn more about Jay, Sam, and all of the ghosts within Woodstone. After all, these spirits have lived such extensive afterlives and there is a lot that you can get into here! That’s in addition, of course, to a lot of chaos in the present.

Speaking recently to Deadline, star Rose McIver (who will be directing later this season) did her best to spell out at least some of what you can expect to see through what is hopefully going to be a delightful next part of the story:

Well, I think in the second half of the season, we go further into a couple of other characters back stories. It’s always some of my favorite [episodes] when we get into these incredible flashbacks, not just from a character standpoint, but production design and the costume and makeup and everybody really steps up. So we get to go on a few journeys, in terms of that, we get outside the house a little. There’s a couple of adventures that take us away from Woodstone Mansion, or that take the action away from Woodstone Mansion. We have some Pete-centric material coming up in the episode that I direct. So we get to learn a little bit about who he is and where he’s from.

