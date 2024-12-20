Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A winter 2024 update

With us now coming into the winter, is there any chance at all that we are going to get a Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal?

At this point, we recognize that it may seem like the chances of the Clive Owen series coming back are pretty slim to none. However, at the same time we know that AMC was pretty happy with the quality of the first season. Meanwhile, as recently as a few months ago it seemed like there were talks about possibly doing more … even if they were moving along at a slow pace. The first season certainly left the door open for more, especially with the arrival of the somewhat-mysterious Virginia Dell.

Because of everything that we’ve spelled out above, we do tend to think there is at least a slight chance that we are going to be seeing more of this show at some point in the future — and with that, we can’t rule out a winter renewal. It has almost been a year since the first season arrived, so what better time than the present?

Of course, of the beautiful things about a series like Monsieur Spade in particular is that it can potentially operate at its own schedule and do whatever it wants when it comes to a particular timing of its story. The challenge at this point simply remains trying to find a way to get viewers aware of it, especially when The Maltese Falcon as source material is hardly the sort of thing generating a ton of discussion these days, that is something you have to be aware of if you are AMC, or pretty much anyone else trying to generate attention around the show.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Monsieur Spade season 2?

