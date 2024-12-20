Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: Winter update

With the winter season almost here, what more can we say about Only Murders in the Building season 5 over at Hulu?

Obviously, there is going to be a demand to see more of the series as soon as possible, especially given what happened at the end of season 4. Lester is dead! He is so beloved within the world of the Arconia and by virtue of that, we certainly understand if anyone is bummed out about him being gone. It does make us all the more curious as to what we’re meant to learn about his death, which seems to lead into a story about a side of New York City we have never seen on the show before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

Unfortunately, we do tend to think that the winter is going to be a pretty long and pretty dreary time when it comes to getting news on the future of the murder-mystery show, especially a premiere date. Late summer / fall 2025 is the most likely window for it, and we hope that at the very least, production will have kicked off by the start of the spring. One of the things that Hulu has done a great job at, with the help of producers, is making sure that we get more Only Murders in the Building every single year. This is not something that we get from every other show under the sun, so we appreciate it when it happens.

To go along with the start of filming, we also certainly hope that we are going to be hearing a little bit more in regards to the cast. Tea Leoni will most likely be around a lot after the end of last season, but who else could join her?

Related – Get some more news on Only Murders in the Building right now, including early teases on what could be ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments, and then also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







