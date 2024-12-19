Lioness season 2 ratings potentially boost season 3 chances

We are a small stretch of time removed from the end of Lioness season 2 ending and with that, eager for renewal news. Are we at least close to it? Well, there are a few different things to get more into here.

Well, first and foremost, the second season has already proven to be quite the ratings hit — and there is some great evidence of it out there already! According to The Wrap, this batch of episodes of the Zoe Saldana – Nicole Kidman series managed to reach 8.3 million households, a nice increase of around 10% from who caught the first batch of installments. It also drew an impressive five million engagements.

Now, we do recognize that shows are often renewed or canceled based on a number of factors, and the biggest ones are viewership alongside cost. We do think that some of the action sequences on Lioness do cost a pretty penny and there is no getting away from that. However, at the same time we also tend to think that the viewership is so strong at the moment that it is hard to imagine a scenario where the show is sent off to the TV graveyard.

Basically, we tend to think that the future for this show comes down almost exclusively to Taylor Sheridan and whatever it is he wants to do. He will steer the Lioness ship and ultimately, we gotta put some trust in what he is going to bring to the table.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and say this: We really do hope that Sheridan stays more behind the camera on this one, as we don’t tend to think his on-screen role lent that much to the series’ overall success.

What are you most hoping to see at this point heading into Lioness season 3, provided it happens?

