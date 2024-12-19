Mark Ghanimé leaving Virgin River following season 6 finale

It may not be the most surprising news in the world today, but it is nonetheless official: Mark Ghanimé is leaving Virgin River as a series regular.

If you watched the entirety of the sixth season, then there’s a chance you knew that this was coming. Cameron’s presence was limited throughout the season, which makes sense given the circumstances of the story and what happened back in season 5.

In a statement to Deadline, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed the news further with the following statement:

“Cameron will always be part of our world, and I would love to see his character come back again … He unfortunately won’t be a series regular in Season 7, but I love Mark, and I love the character, so when opportunity presents itself, I’d love to have him back.”

Ultimately, this feels pretty natural when you think a lot about the nature of a community like Virgin River. It is reckless to think that characters would be there forever and really, you can argue that a show and a story like this are so much better when you have a chance to see people grow and evolve on a near constant basis. With every exit, though, are opportunities to return, and that is clearly something that everyone involved is pretty cognizant of for the time being. We will just have to wait and see where things go — and we also do tend to think that there is a reasonably good chance that we could end up seeing a few new faces arriving in the town at the same time.

There are other characters who also could be going ahead of season 7 — just remember for now that the fate of Charmaine is very much up in the air.

Following the entirety of Virgin River season 6, what more do you want to see?

