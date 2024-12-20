Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date hopes after HBO renewal

Following the big renewal news yesterday courtesy of HBO, let’s go ahead and start to look towards the future of Dune: Prophecy. We know that a season 2 is coming so with that, why not think more about the premiere? When is it actually going to air?

Well, the first order of business here is issuing a clear reminder that if you love this show, you are going to need to be pretty darn patient. Most of these big-budget shows at the network these days tend to have a 18-24 month life cycle, and that is the bare minimum. The network already has a pretty busy schedule for the new year, and that includes The White Lotus, The Last of Us, a new drama starring Mark Ruffalo, and then eventually A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new Game of Thrones prequel. Also, we tend to think that The Gilded Age will be back before 2025 draws to a close.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV discussions!

As for 2026 already, it appears as though this is when Euphoria season 3 is going to arrive; not only that, but there’s a good chance that more True Detective and House of the Dragon could arrive then as well. We do think that Dune: Prophecy could launch in this year, but it may be later on as opposed to the early going.

Are these sort of long waits conducive to success? That is something that does need to be figured out still in this current environment. At least in this instance, what does help the show is the simple fact that there are the movies out there and some other ways in which attention can be drawn to this show. We do tend to think that this is helpful, no?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Dune: Prophecy renewal right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dune: Prophecy season 2 at HBO?

Is there any one thing you most want to see? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







