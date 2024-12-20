Virgin River season 7 spoilers: EP on cliffhanger aftermath

For those who are not aware for whatever reason, a Virgin River season 7 is absolutely happening at Netflix. Also, there are reasons for excitement! There was a big cliffhanger at the end of season 6, and we know that with that, we are meant to wonder what exactly is going to happen with Charmaine. Where is she? What is going to happen?

Obviously, this situation is going to be messy; yet, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has already noted that the twins are okay. That’s not something that you have to worry about. Instead, just fret over almost everything else transpiring in the story.

In speaking a little bit further on what this cliffhanger aftermath will look like, here is what showrunner Patrick Sean Smith had to say to Us Weekly:

“Charmaine has found herself in the middle of a mess, which is a place where she tends to reside and it pulls our character into it … Not just Jack and Mel, but there are some other characters that find themselves pulled into it as well.”

So how long will this situation go on for? We would be surprised in the event that it was a season-long thing but at the same time, there is no real reason to have it all be wrapped within the first few minutes of the premiere at the same time. It feels important that we see things play out in a relatively organic way, and we just hope that there is an opportunity to see even more twists and turns along the way.

Sure, we do want the major characters involved here to be okay; however, at the same time, we do hope that there is a lot of drama. This is the core of what this show is!

