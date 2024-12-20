Is SWAT new tonight on CBS, December 20, 2024?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that we had a chance to see a pretty exciting installment of the show last week — one that also delivered a pretty fantastic cliffhanger.

So, when you consider all of this, is there a chance that we are about to see something more? There is a great case to be made for it, but this is where we also have to throw the sad reality your way: The Shemar Moore series is off the air tonight. Not only that, but there will also not be one the next few weeks, either. The plan for the time being here is for the show to return on Friday, January 31. Now, with this being said, we do think it’s worth noting that it will be airing at a new timeslot in 10:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be taking the place of Blue Bloods.

So does the later timeslot mean any huge changes are coming to the world of SWAT or for Hondo? Well, we do not tend to think so. We are talking here about a police drama that at this point, clearly knows what it is and sees no real reason to change anything around — and why in the world would it, all things considered?

The most important thing for the series is simply that the show finds a way to bring all of the viewers that it had over to its new spot, which is easier said than done. While Blue Bloods somehow did find a way to succeed late on Fridays for a decade and a half, we would say that in some ways, it is the exception more so than the rule. After all, historically this has been a really tough thing for a lot of shows to pull off, so why would we think it would be any different now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

