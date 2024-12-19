Virgin River season 6 finale cliffhanger: Is Charmaine dead?

We don’t think that this is going to come as much of a shock, but following the Virgin River season 6 finale, of course the producers want you freaking out!

So, while there are a few different stories designed to make you panic on some level here, the fate of Charmaine is certainly a big question. What happened to her? We know that the door was open at her place and there were some obvious signs of a struggle.

So what can we say this point? Well, speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirms that at least the twins are okay. Beyond that? Well, there is a ton still up in the air:

“I would say the twins are safe. I would be concerned about Charmaine … I feel like after Season 5 with the miscarriage, I want to promise that no babies will be harmed in the production of this show in the future, but the circumstances are messy, and Charmaine’s at the center of it, which is where she tends to typically find herself, in the middle of a mess, right?”

Now if there is anything that you can take some solace in moving into the start of the new season, it is that there are not plans for there to be some crazy-long time jump. In the end, you are not going to be forced to wait too long to see anything that is happening when the show comes back. Of course, none of this is going to make the actual wait between seasons any easier, not that this is that much of a surprise. We just hope that there isn’t too long a break and we can get the show back either in late 2025 or early 2026.

