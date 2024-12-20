Tell Me Lies season 3 premiere date hopes after Hulu renewal

We are lucky to know at this point that a Tell Me Lies season 3 is coming to Hulu. With that, we can also now ask the following: When will it premiere?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that for streaming shows, we are often forced to wait longer than their network TV counterparts. Sometimes, that can be due to bigger budgets; at other points, it is simply tied more to the fact that there is less of a specific schedule that needs to be kept.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for TV reactions and reviews!

For the sake of this specific show, the biggest thing that can really be said here is rather simple: Hulu should not wait too long. Tell Me Lies is a show that really felt like it took off in a mainstream sense in season 2, and it can be really hard to catch lightning in a bottle for almost any show that is not a part of the larger Netflix ecosystem. They would benefit greatly from getting the next batch of stories out there sooner rather than later.

Just to be conservative here, our rough estimate is that we could end up seeing a second season premiere at some point moving into either late next year or early 2026 — though it could end up being earlier than that. The model that we would try to follow for this show moving forward is Only Murders in the Building, which has managed to have a new season on the air every year despite dealing with a lot of obstacles, from industry changes to also having a roster full of big names. An annual release can be done, and it would benefit Tell Me Lies greatly to capitalize on the fact that there are still active conversations all about the show.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tell Me Lies season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead over the weeks to come.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







