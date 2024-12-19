Sunny canceled at Apple TV+; no season 2 coming

While it has felt unlikely for a while that a Sunny season 2 would happen at Apple TV+, the cancellation news is now official.

According to a new report from Screen Daily, the streaming service is not looking at ordering another chapter of the Rashida Jones series, which came from production company A24 and took a number of big creative swings. While the series had some creative highs, it also had its fair share of stumbles. It also failed to attract much of a mainstream audience, which is probably what was its final nail in the coffin.

One of the things that was perhaps the most distinctive about Sunny is that it was shot entirely in Japan back in 2022, which allowed it to have a really distinct look and feel. It also, unfortunately, was left off on a pretty big cliffhanger that is not going to be resolved now. We will not know why lies ahead after that stunning finale betrayal at the hands of Mixxy.

Is there a chance another service picks it up?

In theory, you could argue that anything is possibly; however, this is a tough proposition here given that the series had to be relatively costly given its setting and also the various effects implemented to bring some of the Homebots on the show to life. You could argue that this is the sort of series that could have fared decently on Netflix but at the same time, that would require it to be able to find an audience — and that was always the real problem here.

While Sunny may have been an imperfect show, we hope that the cancellation here does not make it harder for other original / super-risky concepts to get off the ground. After all, some of them do end up hitting — see Sugar, which was renewed for another season.

