Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date finally revealed

For everyone out there who is eager to get a Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date, let’s just say we have good news today!

This morning, Netflix confirmed that on Thursday, February 6, you are going to see the hit series back for another batch of episodes. We expect more romance and drama — plus a whole lot more — over the course of what is to come. Let’s just hope that the story ends up living up to some of what has been a pretty long hiatus.

Personally, we don’t think that it is a coincidence at all that the date was revealed the same day that Virgin River season 6 premiered, as the two shows share a relatively similar audience. Meanwhile, we also tend to think it was smart that it is coming just before Valentine’s Day, given some of the stories that we do tend to see here.

With a show like Sweet Magnolias, really one of the larger questions we have is whether or not Netflix is going to be able to attract even more viewers to the story, given that we tend to think that there is a rather large ceiling that has yet to be reached. We recognize that the threshold of viewers is less here than with other shows when it comes to being considered a success; however, at the same time we want to see it get as big of an audience as possible.

Would it be nice if there were even more details revealed at this point when it comes to what lies ahead? Sure, but for the time being, we are left waiting in the lurch with some of this. There will likely be a time to find out more early in the new year.

