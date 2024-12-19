Survivor 48 teaser offers first glimpse at the cast, evacuation?

We knew entering tonight’s Survivor 47 finale that we would get a first look at Survivor 48. So, what did we learn along the way?

Well, the first thing we saw in the new teaser is a reminder that we’ve got another cast of eighteen all-new players. The setting has not changed, and there is yet a lot of eagerness among this group to play and play hard. You’ve got someone in here who is used to leading people, and also someone who was told constantly by their family that they would be the first person voted out. (Oh, we have some sort of dude who tends to think that drinking chocolate milk is their key to muscles in real life.)

Now, of course the teaser did not give too much away at the next season, though it feels like we’re getting crazy challenges and at some point, a possible evacuation. Then again, sometimes medical steps in and someone is properly taken care of, and they can return to the game.

As excited as we are already for the next season in the new year, these teasers do also remind us that there are certain parts of the old version of the show that we’re always going to miss — think the multitude of locations, or the chances to really see themes or different twists that are attached to that in some way. The New Era has introduced a few different wrinkles here and there but at the same time, we miss a little bit of how much easier it was to identify past seasons by things like specific moments or their geography.

Hopefully, an official cast reveal with all of the players will become available in late January / early February.

