NCIS: Sydney season 2 trailer: More on the cases to come

For those who are not currently aware, the NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere is coming to CBS on Friday, January 31. Do you want to get a better sense at it now?

One of the ways in which this show will differentiate itself from the others currently on the air is quite simple: The real emphasis on location. Because the flagship show and NCIS: Origins do often have to play pretend with some of their settings, they can’t quite do what the Australia-set drama can. They can really give you beautiful visuals that have us miss NCIS: Hawaii even more, and really throw this entire team into some really exciting places.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV discussion!

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a much larger sense of some of the action sequences that are ahead. While there isn’t a lot of time to really put a focus on a lot of different cases in here, there does not really need to be. After all, that is not 100% what the focus of a preview like this is for! This is really just about catching people’s eyes with what they see on-screen, and also hope that they will get interested in watching even if they never have before. After all, these previews are often made more with some of the casual fans in mind!

Per the aforementioned website, we can at least share that the title for the premiere is “Heart Starter.” This is going to be a case that involves a rogue assassin of all things — just to give you a sense as to how much danger there will be here immediately. Because season 1 of NCIS: Sydney was such a hit, this is really a chance for everyone to swing more for the fences.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about NCIS: Sydney and what all could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments and once you do that, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







