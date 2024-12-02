NCIS: Sydney season 2 teaser showcases the action to come

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, the NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere is coming to CBS on January 31. Want to learn more about what’s ahead now?

Well, if you head over to TVLine right now, you have an opportunity to feast your eyes on the latest teaser, one that is super-short but does serve as a good reminder of what the show is about. Also, it is a reminder that with this show more than any other in the franchise, the name of the game here really is cooperation. We are talking about a place in which NCIS does not have sole jurisdiction on anything and by virtue of that, they do have to be a little bit more collaborative, even if they do not want to be. That does obviously through some other challenges into the mix.

At the end of the day, though, we do not believe that the Australia-set show is out to reinvent the wheel here; it knows what it is, and we just think that the second season is going to work to create a slightly bigger scale around some of its stories now that season 1 is a proven success.

As for whether or not there are any crossovers ahead, let’s just say that if there is, they’ve been kept under a really tight lid. It would make some sense to have some sort of video-call with Vance, right? We do think that scheduling these is probably especially hard given that it’s not exactly an easy flight to Australia. This is like staging a Hawaii crossover and then amplifying it to some sort of extreme degree. Still, you never want to say never to these things.

