NCIS: Sydney season 2 trailer: When to expect it

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere in late January. There is certainly a lot to be excited about in the new season, especially when it comes to chances to get to know all of these characters a little better than ever before.

Given that it has been a long time already since the first season aired, we also do think there’s something to be said for releasing a new trailer and soon — you need to get people more engaged in what lies ahead, right?

Well, if we had to render some sort of verdict here as to when something more will be released, it is at some point next month — and possibly alongside the fall finales of both NCIS proper as well as NCIS: Origins. After all, it is pretty fair to argue that these three shows share an extensive audience, so why not use one of them in order to promote the others? This is just one of those things that fundamentally makes the most sense and we have a certain expectation for it already.

Now, what we do not expect is for NCIS: Sydney to necessarily completely alter the form of what an episode of this show is. After all, this is a franchise that has sustained itself on largely-procedural stories. If there was going to be a show that made sense to deviate more from it, it was the prequel. Here, you just have a team solving an array of cases in a different part of the world — that is one of the two fundamental twists to the format, with the other being how NCIS works in a country where they can’t do a whole lot on their own.

