NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date revealed at CBS

For those out there who have been pretty eager to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 over on CBS, today is a joyous one!

After all, earlier this morning the network officially unveiled return dates for a lot of their midseason shows and within that, they indicated that the spin-off is going to be back at some point within the next two and a half months.

To be specific here, NCIS: Sydney season 2 is is going to be coming on Friday, January 31 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is fully in line with what was suggested moving into the past few months. SWAT is going to be moving to the Blue Bloods timeslot at 10:00 p.m. to accommodate the spin-off.

Filming on the second season with Olivia Swann wrapped up not too long ago, and we do tend to think that there are going to be some major trust issues based on where season 1 left off. In general, though, we are anticipating a story that is larger and broader in scale than what we had the first time around. After all, the first season was originally designed to just be a Paramount+ exclusive that ended up being on CBS because of the industry strikes of 2023. Now, the show is being made with network broadcasts in mind, so we are eager to see what is done.

Are crossovers possible? Absolutely, given that this is a part of the larger franchise. However, at the same time we have to remember here that it is pretty hard to get actors from the main show to the other side of the globe; also, it is not like there are a ton of other CBS spin-offs at this point following the cancellation of NCIS: Hawaii and the conclusion of the shows set in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

Still, you better believe that we’re keeping our eyes peeled in case some info starts to come out…

