Silo season 2 episode 6: Solo’s demand for Juliette

Coming into Silo season 2 episode 6, we knew there would be questions aplenty when it comes to Juliette’s survival. After all, the only person that could theoretically help her be okay was Solo.

Luckily, it just so happens that he did, in fact, come to her rescue after the events of this past episode — but at the same time, also was not exactly super-keen to walk away without making a few demands of his own.

So what does Solo want from Rebecca Ferguson’s character? Well, he has made it almost impossible for her to leave until she helps to fix the pump and with that, allow the water to stop rising within his structure. It is an interesting philosophy for Steve Zahn’s character to have here, since you could argue that he is better off actually going back to Silo #18 with Juliette and getting a community around him.

However, Solo seems to care more than anything about honoring some wish from Russell, regardless of the fact that he is not the real Solo and was never actually a Shadow. Is there a chance that we will learn more of his backstory before all of this is over? In theory sure, but we don’t think that either him or Juliette is in a position where the two of them end up being the best of friends. How much will she want to talk with him when you think about some of the demands that he has made?

In the end, the biggest thing that we are really hoping for at this point is that we do see a major turn that allows these two characters an opportunity to be around some others again. Given that Ferguson is the lead of this show and we are watching Juliette’s story, it is still strange to have her isolated from the rest of the cast.

