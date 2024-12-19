Silo season 2 episode 6 sneak peek: Billings’ big decision

In a little bit more than 24 hours, you are going to be seeing Silo season 2 episode 6 on the air — what can we say about it?

Well, let’s just say that if you love the character of Paul Billings, we tend to think that the story of “Barricades” is going to be pivotal for him. After all, this is a guy who is slowly starting to collect information; this will be a great opportunity to finally see more of what he chooses to do with a lot of it, and there is some stuff in here that could be pretty darn fascinating.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview for this upcoming installment that puts the focus mostly on Billings getting intel from Knox and Shirley. It is starting to come together what may be really happening with the two of them, and that is when he eventually gets a chance to speak from Bernard.

In the end, the question that you have to wonder is this: Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing Billings actually do something bad to Knox and Shirley, even if they are telling the truth? Is there any chance at all that you are going to be seeing him turn on the current power structure? Billings has always been an interesting cog within the larger Silo machine, largely due to the fact that he is so intelligent and yet, also very careful when it comes to how he goes about his business. We don’t think that he is the sort of person who is going to be reckless when it comes to trying to find a way to survive.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 6 when it eventually arrives?

