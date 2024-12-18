Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the huge renewal announced yesterday at Apple TV+, why not talk about some Bad Monkey premiere date possibilities?

After all, we are thrilled to know that another season of the Vince Vaughn series is going to be coming your way — even if we’re also surprised that it is going to be an original story and not something based on any particular book. (The Razor Girl story was sitting there, and we wonder if that is going to be saved for a possible season 3.)

Anyhow, let’s get more into when the show could actually be back for season 2, given the fact that nothing has been decided here as of yet. Our general feeling here on paper is that if we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to get Bad Monkey back either in late 2025 or early 2026. Sure, it would be great to get something official before then, but we are also living in a world here where these productions tend to take a lot of time. This is a show that packs a lot into its episodes, and beyond just that, Apple TV+ may save the series for a particular spot in time even when everything is tied together story-wise.

The most important thing we tend to think that Bad Monkey can deliver moving forward is simply a real sense of confidence. The first season did find its rhythm by the end of the first few episodes, but now the show really knows more of what it is — and also what works. We do think it can lean into parts of it a little bit more — we are curious what is going to be done about the narration, which did feel at times excessive in the first season.

What do you most want to see moving into Bad Monkey season 2 when it premieres?

