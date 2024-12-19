Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, December 19, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know that the medical drama has been off the air for a little while, but will that change?

Well, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way, given that there is no real reason to draw this out: The hiatus persists. The cast and crew are still not going to be back until March and while it’d be lovely to see them back on the air sooner, it certainly does not look as though that is going to happen.

So while we do go through the rest of the hiatus over the next few months, it makes some sense to raise some pretty big questions. Take, for example, whether we are going to hear more about a season 22 renewal. Or, how many more episodes we are going to see Meredith. Or, how the hospital moves forward after the exits of Levi and Yasuda. Neither one of them was necessarily at the top of the leadership at the Grey Sloan, but they were each important to how the place operates! The last thing that you want to do is discount what either brings to the table.

Of course, amidst all of the various storylines involving this huge cast, we really do hope that the show does continue to bring us some bizarre / entertaining medical mysteries. After all, isn’t this the sort of stuff that they became known for from the start? We recognize that it is hard to think of things that have not been done before, but still.

Odds are, we are going to be waiting until at least February to get more specifics regarding the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy … be prepared for that now.

