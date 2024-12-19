Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2: Big Bad questions

As we get ourselves set for Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2 to launch in just over 12 hours, why not talk villains? After all, we have yet to see who the Big Bad is going to be!

While the show theoretically could have introduced a central villain in the premiere, they understandably did not want to. After all, it was already established in the lore of Dexter Morgan than his first kill was going to be Nurse Mary, and because that was already known, there was really not much of a point in telling a full-season story about it.

Given that we do think that the best seasons of Dexter were the ones we knew about the Big Bad in the relatively already known, we do believe that it would be nice to see them in either episode 2 or episode 3, which are both premiering this week.

Is there a chance we’ve already met them?

Well, there is something interesting to think about there, given that both Tanya (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Spencer (Patrick Dempsey) have already been introduced as a part of the Miami Metro team. Neither one of them is in the original show and by virtue of that alone, you are opening the door for a lot of different questions when it comes to what exactly happened to them.

Of course, it would be a little bizarre if there was some sort of nefarious foe within the police department at this time and Dexter never spoke about it … but it is also possible that Original Sin makes it clear that he had a reason not to. We do still think there are ways for the series to have creative freedom, and often the title character tends to look forward rather than back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

