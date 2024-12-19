Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS, 12/19?

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS? Given that there is an installment of Thursday-night companion Ghosts on, we understand the logic in the Young Sheldon spin-off potentially being around.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come out here and share the news that virtually nobody wants to hear: The sitcom is off the air. Not only that, but it will remain that way for the remainder of the calendar year and most of January.

If you have not heard the news as of yet, the plan is for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage to return on Thursday, January 30, the same night that a lot of other CBS shows are going to be back around from the lineup, as well.

While there may not be a lot of substantial updates out there right now on the subject of what is ahead, there are a few things that we can say within a certain measure of confidence. Take, for starters, that we’re going to see more Easter eggs from the rest of the franchise, just as you will also see Georgie work further to take on a lot of the responsibility that has been thrown upon him. One of the things that the writers have done a great job at here is exploring all of the real mental-health challenges that come with being a young man tasked with raising your own daughter, while also being worried about the rest of your family in the wake of your father’s dead.

While there may not be a season 2 renewal yet, let’s just say that this is a sure thing. There is no real reason to think that CBS is going to move away from not just this show, but also the entire franchise. There is a spin-off in development at Max to The Big Bang Theory, after all.

