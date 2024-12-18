Girls5Eva canceled (again); no season 4 coming to Netflix

For the second time, it looks as though the story of Girls5Eva is coming to a close earlier than the story intended.

According to a new report from Variety, Netflix has officially canceled the musical comedy starring Sara Bareilles and many others. The first two seasons streamed at Peacock to critical acclaim, but the show moved streaming services to Netflix for season 3. Following the initial cancellation, the hope here was that a change of streamer would enable the show to find a much wider audience. That didn’t apparently happen, and at this point, we tend to think the odds of a third home are slim to none.

It does in some ways remain a mystery why things did not work out for this series, given that it had a great cast and some smart writing. Also, at the same time we tend to think that there was a lot of room for these characters to be further explored. It’s just too bad that this did not happen and sometimes, shows just never get the audience they deserve for whatever reason. You can blame the platform, the publicity, an algorithm, or almost anything else under the sun. Girls5Eva probably needed more word of mouth and even with a great fan base, it still was not enough.

Now that this cancellation has been solidified, it is of course our hope that the series’ cast is able to land some more gigs somewhere else. We do think that within the past three seasons, they have all done a great job of showcasing how skilled they are in a number of different forms. Sure, you’ve got the ability to make people laugh, but also the musical talent to go along with it.

