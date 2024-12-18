The Old Man canceled at FX; no season 3 coming

Despite a lot of star power and initial buzz, it looks as though the run of The Old Man on FX is being cut short.

According to a new report from Deadline, the cable network has canceled the Jeff Bridges – John Lithgow series ahead of a possible season 3. Bridges had noted in interviews in the past that he had initially singed a three-season deal to play Dan Chase, and that had personally led us to believe that season 3 would have served as the final one.

So why aren’t we getting another chapter? Well, despite getting off to a great start with season 1, The Old Man struggled to keep the buzz alive for its second chapter earlier this year. We tend to think that the long hiatus between seasons did serve as a major roadblock here, as viewers moved on to a lot of other properties.

If there is any silver lining to the timing of this cancellation, it is that FX did not wait too long to get the news out there and with that, the cast can go on and do some other projects. Still, this is a sad early exit for a show like this, especially since this network tends to be more supporting of their long-term projects than anyone else on cable. They like to often see their stories through and yet, in this case there was a lot of ambiguity about certain relationships in the most-recent finale.

Could the show return elsewhere?

Never say never but for now, it feels like the odds of this happening are extremely unlikely. Shows are expensive to make these days, and a lot of providers often prefer to have a good bit of investment in their own projects.

Are you sad that The Old Man season 3 is not happening?

