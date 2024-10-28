The Old Man season 3: Jeff Bridges on the mystery ahead

As we prepare for a potential The Old Man season 3 over at FX, there are absolutely a ton of interesting things to wonder.

So, where do we start here? Well, a natural place would be noting that the show’s future does remain to a certain extent up in the air. We would like to imagine that the series will be back, especially when you think about the star power involved. However, at the same time networks are often hard to predict. We’re hopeful in this case, but that has more to do with the already-established history that FX has with supporting some of its properties.

So how much does Jeff Bridges know about what could be coming in a season 3? He may have inklings, but as he tells Collider, this is not a situation where he has access to all the information about the whole story in advance:

I’ve got a brilliant showrunner and writer with Jon Steinberg. The big difference between making movies and doing a series like ours is that in movies, you know the beginning, the middle and the end. With something like this, it’s more like life. You don’t know really where it’s going. You’ve just signed on to run with these guys who’ve created it, and we’re in good hands with Jon. But you can’t get any more amped than crossing danger with loved ones. You’re gonna have some wild turmoil.

Bridges is signed on to do at least one more season and if season 3 does prove to be the last one, we hope that this is announced in advance. After all, we do think that it is pretty valuable that actors, crew members, and of course viewers get an opportunity to actually be aware of this far in advance to adequately prepare. Even if The Old Man has not been on for several years, it does at least still have a dedicated audience.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Old Man season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, stick around for some additional insight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







