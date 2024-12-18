NCIS: Origins season 2: Show EP on renewal hopes

Is there a good chance that an NCIS: Origins season 2 is going to be ordered within the relatively near future at CBS? Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but for now, let’s just say that there are reasons aplenty to be optimistic.

Take, for starters, the fact that CBS has been a big believer in the entire franchise for quite some time, and we see no real evidence that this is going to change. Gibbs is one of the most important TV characters of the past 25 years, and the prequel has done a good job of introducing various elements of his backstory — including why he joined the organization once known as NIS.

Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner David J. North spoke briefly about the future of NCIS: Origins, at least based on the numbers so far:

We’re really proud of what we’re making, and the goal is always, obviously, to get as many eyes on it as possible. I know that we’re doing well on Paramount+; after we air, the following day we’re always in the Top 10. I do know that CBS and Paramount are in it for the long haul, so we just try to keep our heads down and write as good of material as possible. And this cast, they’re fantastic, they really are. I think we have something special here, and I hope everybody comes on board.

We do think with a show like this, streaming could be more important than some other versions of the franchise. After all, there are elements of it that are a tad bit more serialized, which means that it could benefit on a number of different levels from a binge-watch.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

