Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago PD new tonight, 12/19?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What more can we say about this show, coupled here with both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

Given that multiple series within the franchise ended with at least some sort of cliffhanger, we’re not shocked that there is a desire to get more of these shows — and also to get it soon. As for whether or not that is happening … well, this is where some of the temporary bad news comes into play.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Original Sin coverage!

Basically, the situation that we’re in right now is that there is no new installment for any of these shows tonight or the rest of the year. Instead, the plan remains for One Chicago to return on Wednesday, January 8. All things considered, that’s not too bad! Our hope here is that moving forward, you are going to see installments of Chicago Med and the other shows until we get around to the end of the month, which is when a crossover will surface.

There are going to be some more hiatuses coming at some point after that; with that in mind, it is better to just indicate that now to get everyone prepared. Because there were no strikes impacting production for the shows this time around, we are poised to get what is going to look and feel a little bit more like a standard / normal version of the show, both in terms of schedule and episode count.

Fingers crossed that when more details emerge, we will start to get at least a few more teases, especially when it comes to Goodwin’s fate over on the medical drama. After all, this is the cliffhanger that is currently driving us up the wall.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news right now about One Chicago, including the next crossover

What are you most wager to see moving into the next Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







