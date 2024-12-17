Scrubs revival will not ignore events from season 9

If you missed the news from not too long ago, one of the most exciting reveals of the fall is that a Scrubs revival is happening. ABC is working to make it happen, though it remains to be seen what it looks like or when it will air.

One thing that is clear, though, is that the show is not pulling a Roseanne and retconning certain events for the sake of making a new show easier. Remember that following the end of season 8 (which arguably had one of the best finales ever), the show came back for another season that shifted the setting and featured a lot of new characters. That was originally intended to be more of a spin-off that another season, and that is what likely complicates the image of it after the fact.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Bill Lawrence notes that a new Scrubs will acknowledge that iteration of the series, even if it is not a primary focus:

“I thought some of those actors and actresses were really starting to find their footing. Kerry Bishé, [Michael] Mosley, Dave Franco… they’re all still working for a reason. They’re all very good … I’m not against seeing those people [again], and I think it would be fun to have one of them zip by, but that spinoff, if you remember, was supposed to be a med school, and those people that were going through it would then go off into the world and land as physicians in places here, there, everywhere. What I think we will really be focusing on is a place where some of our core regulars still work as physicians. And who are the new interns or residents at that hospital?”

Remember that a new Scrubs will need a new hospital, as their previous workplace in Sacred Heart was demolished. There’s a lot to be figured out, but in Lawrence and the creative team we trust!

