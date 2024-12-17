Secret Level season 2 renewed by Prime Video

Not too long after the premiere of the first go-around at Prime Video, we come bearing great news about Secret Level. As it turns out, there will be another edition of the video-game-themed anthology series.

Now if you have not heard too much about the show in its current form, here is how the Amazon-owned streaming service describes it:

Secret Level is a new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.

According to a report from Deadline, Secret Level season 1 managed to become their largest new animated series debut ever within its first week — hence, the reason for the news coming out so soon. The first season offered up versions of such properties as Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man, Unreal Tournament, Warhammer 40,000, Pac-Man, Crossfire, Armored Core, The Outer Worlds, and more. The show is often experimental and swings for the fences — and really, what more could you want from a format like this? We don’t really think that the goal of an anthology like this is simply to present some sort of straightforward adaptation.

One of the great things about the video-game medium in 2024 is that really, the television industry is still catching up on the adaptations. Sure, there are some shows like The Last of Us and Fallout that are making the most of this, but there are still a lot of other properties still looking to be adapted in some shape or form. This is a really great opportunity to do that.

Given that animation often does take a long time to put together, it feels like a mistake to project any sort of exact window on season 2 for now — we will have more insight in due time.

