FROM season 4 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything more about FROM season 4 between now and the end of December?

Obviously, we do tend to think that fans of the MGM+ hit know already are well-aware that it will be a long wait until we see it back on the air. The plan seems to be to bring it back in 2026, and that means that we’re almost certain to not get a lot of updates for a good while. The same may even go for filming news! The chance of a substantial update this month is pretty slim.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

As we have noted in the past, we do not think that production for FROM will start for at least the next several months. Remember that the show films in Nova Scotia, which is hardly the most accommodating of places for people who are looking to get some sort of easy climates for production. We tend to think that they will want to avoid the winter, given that we’ve already seen characters in the story get largely to the other side of it already. It is also hard to imagine some huge season 4 time jump given how season 3 ended with the death of Jim.

While we do have a slightly better sense of what is going on in the community now versus what we did in the past, that does not exactly mean that all the answers are out there. We do tend to think that the new season will get us closer to the truth — and hopefully, also allow us to see more of the mystery man in yellow (pictured above) who could be behind the whole operation.

Related – Get some more thoughts on the end of FROM season 3, including how they impact the future

What are you most eager to see moving into FROM season 4, even if we are waiting a while to see it?

Share now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







