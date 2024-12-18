Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7: Who is Cormac Sweeney?

We entered Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7 with a pretty keen understanding that Ian was not what he appeared to be. Yet, at the same time, it was hard to comprehend just how deep some of his secrets ultimately went.

So what did we learn at the end of the hour? Ultimately, that Ian is not actually the guy’s real name. Instead, we are talking here about someone named Cormac Sweeney, who actually has both a dark history and also a wife. This is something he managed to hide from everyone, including both Grace and the rest of the Garvey sisters. It was not until the closing minutes of the episode that everything was really revealed.

So what all did Ian / Cormac do? Well, thanks to what we learned in here from the still-alive Angelica, he seemed to infiltrate the grief group and drove a wedge between Fiona Shaw’s character and Grace. From there, this appeared to all be an elaborate ploy to get close to her money — hence, why he then needed to get close to Eva. He is doing whatever he can to make sure that he has access to it, and that includes what we saw when it comes to him taking Blanaid.

This big reveal with Cormac explains why he was so comfortable when it comes to the USB drive and the security footage earlier this season. While we know that Houlihan herself is on his trail at this point, who is say that everything is going to work out? The only thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence here is that someone is getting dumped out of that trunk … and Ian has to be top candidate now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

