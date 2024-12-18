Survivor 48 premiere date, cast and twist expectations

With tonight serving as the Survivor 47 finale over at CBS, what better time to also set the stage further for Survivor 48?

First and foremost, rest assured that this season is going to happen. Not only that, but it has already been filmed! The plan is to premiere it on Wednesday, February 26, and we know that the network is sticking with the longer episodes. It remains to be seen if there is going to be a similar finale structure to what we’ve had this fall, as the two-week event is something that has never been done before. (The move for this was simply to fill up more of the network’s real estate.)

As for what we want to see moving into Survivor 48, we do think it is time the show gets more creative with some twists and actually gives players an incentive to use them. You don’t need a million idols or advantages; yet, you may need to come up with ways for people to get excited to use what is there. It felt like there was a real reluctance for a lot of people to do anything this season to put a target on themselves, which led to some slower portions of the season (though the past two episodes have been great).

Meanwhile, we are anticipating 18 all-new players, just as we have had a chance to see for the bulk of the new era. While we’ve traditionally preferred the three-tribe format, it has been so long since we’ve seen two tribes that we’re starting to miss it. At the end of the day, we do tend to think that this show just needs to constantly throw things at the players to keep them on their toes, though it does not need to come in the form of a trillion idols.

