FBI: International season 4 episode 9 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you interested in getting an FBI: International season 4 episode 9 return date?

Of course, we should kick things off by noting that we 100% get why you would want more of the spin-off and soon! Jesse Lee Soffer has prove to be a great addition to the story; not only that, but we have also gotten an opportunity to see the team injected with some new energy. This show gives you a totally different scope from what you see elsewhere in the franchise — and really, much of the rest of network TV in general.

Now, however, is where we do have to share the unfortunate news that you will be waiting for a while to see what is next. Just like the rest of the franchise, there is no FBI: International episode next week, or the week after. The plan is to actually bring the show back moving into Tuesday, January 27. That is a long time to wait, but will it prove to be worthwhile? We sure tend to think so!

Alas, one of the saddest things about the long wait here is that there are not many official details out there yet about what the next installment will entail. However, at the same time we do not tend to think that the show is going to dramatically alter what it has been over the years. Why would they, all things considered? Each installment tends to have some sort of international setting, a dangerous case, and of course some sort of personal storyline for one of the team members. Why change things now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

