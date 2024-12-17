Shrinking season 2 episode 11: Impact of Cobie Smulders’ role

As we prepare to see Shrinking season 2 episode 11 on Apple TV+ this week, it feels like there is a lot ahead for Jimmy. In particular, the show is putting him finally in a spot where he will have to ask himself some pretty huge questions.

What is a big one at the moment? We don’t actually think it is that complicated. Can a guy like him really move on in life and in love? Jason Segel’s character hooked up with Gaby last season, but the intention was not for serious feelings to develop. (Let’s just say that things got messy on that front.) Meanwhile, the arrival of Cobie Smulders last week as Sofi raised some questions as well. There may have been chemistry there and yet, Jimmy was not able to recognize it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV updates!

It ultimately remains to be seen whether or not the two How I Met Your Mother alumni are going to reunite again on-screen. What we can at least say for now is simply this: It’s possible. After all, show executive producer Bill Lawrence indicated at a recent event (per Decider) that it is very well possible:

“The one thing we decided on the show [is the] first season is about grief. Second season is about forgiveness. Third season is about moving forward. And I think, you know, we kind of showed a great guest star in the last episode last week who kind of represents moving on.”

Of course, we do tend to think that Jimmy will have a chance at a happy ending in season 3, but who knows what form that will take? There might be some unpredictability wedged in there to some degree. We are at least moving into it with the expectation that it could be the final one, mostly because the show, like Ted Lasso, was pitched as a three-season idea.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next Shrinking

What do you think could be coming for Jimmy on Shrinking season 2 episode 11?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more news.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







