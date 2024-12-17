Suits LA spoilers: Creator on comparisons to original series

As we await the premiere of Suits LA on NBC come February 23, we know that there are some questions that are inevitable. What is a big one here? Well, that is rather simple: It is tied a lot to how similar the show is to the original that aired on USA for so many years.

One thing that you should be aware of right away is quite simple: There will 100% be less swearing. This is mostly a function of the fact that there are more restrictions that come with broadcast television. Yet, we imagine that some of the humor and charm of the OG series will be there.

In a new feature with Entertainment Weekly, creator Aaron Korsh notes that there are some other differences. For starters, Suits LA was born out of a show that was originally going to be about agents. Also, he is not trying to just run back everything that he did once upon a time:

“While at some point we might do a Suits movie and that could be fun, for the most part, I finished telling the story of those characters … But I wasn’t able to finish saying what I wanted to say about the Suits universe, so this is meeting a whole new group of characters and exploring their dynamics and their passions and their fears and their hopes and their dreams. It’s fun going back to the beginning of something again.”

Remember that Gabriel Macht will be coming onto the spin-off at some point as Harvey Specter for a stretch of time, a move that makes some sense. Why? Leading man Ted Black (Stephen Amell) has a history of working with him back in New York City, and that is something that we could learn a little bit more about in due time.

