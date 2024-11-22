Suits LA teaser: NBC brings back a familiar theme…

Just in case you wanted a chance to see how Suits LA is going to look and feel at NBC, we’ve now got a good sense — and for everyone nostalgic, it looks like executive producer Aaron Korsh and the team are not changing all that much.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what we’re talking about courtesy of an epic, energetic first preview that features the iconic “Greenback Boogie” theme that you could hear on the original show. It feels pretty darn similar, and it also serves as a great reminder that Stephen Amell’s Ted Black is going to be the focal point for a lot of the story — though at the same time, there will be a handful of characters around him.

If you have not heard too many specifics about the spin-off yet, check out the official description:

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

If you are not aware…

Gabriel Macht is going to reprise his role of Harvey Specter from the original Suits for at least three episodes, and we do tend to think the door is open for other appearances at some point. Yet, it really will come down to when it makes sense, and also when people are available.

