Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 12/17/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see it back, alongside both International and Most Wanted, for the third straight week?

Given that we are so close to Christmas at this point, we more than understand anyone who feels like a hiatus is imminent. However, it is not happening just yet. All three shows are going to be on the air tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and these will be the final ones of the calendar year. Hopefully, you’re going to get plenty of action and drama … and maybe a cliffhanger? You never know…

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share details from all three episodes now…

FBI season 7 episode 8, “Riptide” – After three customs officers are shot dead in a cargo heist, the team entrusts OA’s old army buddy Clay to help determine if it was an inside job, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 8, “You’ll Never See It Coming” – When the star witness in the case against Greg Csonka, the man responsible for the death of Wes’ former partner, is beaten to death in a Budapest prison before he can testify, the Fly Team attempts to salvage the case to secure Csonka’s conviction. As they dive back into the investigation, Mitchell is forced to confront the pain of losing his partner. Meanwhile, Wes assists Booth with preparing for his promotion interviews, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 8, “The Electric Company” – The Fugitive Task Force clashes with local law enforcement in Virginia while investigating a suspected serial killer in the area. Meanwhile, Remy pushes Abby to take the next step, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

When will the shows be back in 2025?

Think January 28. This is the same week that a lot of CBS’ shows are coming back for the next batch of episodes — and yes, it’s a shame to have to wait that long.

