Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC, December 16, 2024?

Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC? We certainly understand anyone out there who is ready for more of the show.

As for whether or not we are about to get it, though, let’s just go ahead and hand over the bad news now: For the first time in months, the Zachary Quinto series is not going to be on the air tonight. Instead, the plan here is for the series to return on Monday, January 6.

If you already saw the promo for what lies ahead, then you know that the center of the next episode is going to be a hugely traumatic event for a number of people that leaves Dr. Wolf reeling and scrambling all at once. It also doesn’t help that an intern of his is caught in the rubble. Not only are you having to fight to save people, but you have a limited amount of time and not a lot of resources. These struggles are the sort of things that a show like this does best.

If there is a bad thing to note here, it is that somehow, there are only two more episodes of Brilliant Minds this season. It was always the plan for the first season to be only thirteen episodes, as crazy as that may be to think about. It is leaving us in a spot where we have to consider whether or not there will be more. For the time being, we are hopeful — yet, the ratings for the next two episodes will be important, and they will face some challenges due in part to them not having The Voice on beforehand. That served as a solid lead-in for a significant chunk of the season.

Technically, NBC has until May to figure things out here one way or another; keep that in mind entering the home stretch.

