Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 5: Is Desmond Tula’s son?

After checking out Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 5 in totality, let’s just go ahead and say this: What a twist! We had conjured up many ideas for Desmond Hart’s true identity and yet, we’re not sure we ever predicted the final outcome here. How in the world could we?

Ultimately, the conclusion of this episode made it clear that Desmond Hart was, somehow, the actual son of Tula as well as Orry Atreides from so many years ago. The cause for his actions, as it turns out, are so much more personal than we once thought. One of the biggest motives for him is a simple matter of revenge, as he feels abandoned and was forced into a difficult childhood by what his mother did. Because of that, his goal is now in part to take out the Sisterhood.

Are things more complicated than that? They always are, but what makes Desmond so dangerous now goes beyond just his motive. You also have to remember the alliance that he has at present with Empress Natalya, who seems eager in her own right to take down the Bene Gesserit.

If there is one thing that we can say with a measure of confidence here, it is that Natalya is going to do what she can to take advantage of this opportunity — and then also make a few more moves to ensure that she has more power and control. This is a part of what makes things all the more compelling entering the finale, as we have people acting out now for a wide array of different concerns all across the board. Some of them are political, where are others are based solely on someone wanting to avenge the past.

