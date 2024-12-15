Yellowstone season 5 episode 14: Kelly Reilly on ‘series finale’

If you were not aware yet for whatever reason, there is something you should know on Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 — it looks to be the series finale.

For the past year, it has been an up-and-down experience following this. For a while in the winter / spring, it very-much felt like season 5 was the end. However, rumors then started to come up about season 6, which led to Paramount Network never promoting the stretch of episodes this fall as the end of the line.

However, recent reports now indicate that rather than calling a new Kelly Reilly – Cole Hauser show a “season 6,” it will now be labeled a separate spin-off. That does add to the finality of tonight’s episode and for more on that, let’s turn to Reilly herself.

In a new post on Instagram, the actress behind Beth Dutton made it pretty clear how she is referring to this episode of the show:

Hi, I’m so deep into another role at the moment about another land worth fighting for in the UK .. but across the pond the finale is happening tonight of the show. Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years .

Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons . I have made true life long friends . The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast . The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit . It changed me . It lit me up . It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it .

As for what the next chapter could look like for Beth and Rip, there is of course a ton of mystery there and that is the point. Yet, we are still really eager to learn more about it, especially if they do travel away from the ranch and view the world through a totally different lens.

