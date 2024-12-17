NCIS season 22 episode 9: Does Torres have mystery girlfriend?

For everyone out there hoping to get a Christmas surprise on NCIS season 22 episode 9, let’s just say we had it in the closing minutes.

For a lot of the episode, we kept hearing about Torres’ holiday plans; however, there was a certain amount of inconsistency with it! He told some people he was spending the holiday with Jimmy, and others that he would be spending time with McGee and his family. He had to imagine that someone would start raising questions … right?

Well, at the end of the episode, we got confirmation via text as to what was really going on as Torres sent a text to someone confirming that he planned to spend the holiday with them — and also called them “babe.” Clearly, this is a reference to Torres finding someone. Yet, he hasn’t told anyone in the team about it yet. Why is that?

An easy argument that you could make at the end of the day here is that Wilmer Valderrama’s character does not want to jinx the relationship by spilling the beans on it too early, and on some level we get that. However, at the same time if this relationship was super-casual, would he really be spending Christmas with them? We’re sure that there are going to be theories aplenty that this is someone we’ve seen this season already — heck, there could be even be some hoping that he has met up in secret with Ellie Bishop! However, there’s been no evidence that she is returning to the show anytime soon.

Whatever is going on here, Nick clearly knew what he was doing going into this episode; let’s just hope that there are answers ahead in the new year.

What do you think is happening with Torres on NCIS season 22 at this point?

Have any big theories? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

