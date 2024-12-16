Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, December 16, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? There’s a chance that you’ve heard already about a holiday episode coming up soon. Is that almost here?

Well, without further ado, here is the good news: You are going to be seeing the crime procedural back at 9:00 p.m. Eastern with a new story. Not only that, but “Humbug” is that aforementioned Christmas special. It is the first one that we’ve seen this franchise have in years, and of course, it is our hope that there are some moments in here where we can learn a little more about how some newer characters ring in the holiday season.

Of course, not everything can be about holiday cheer here, as there is a case that will require the team to work hard and get some answers.

Below, you can see the full NCIS season 22 episode 9 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Humbug” – When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must uncover the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is a certain rewatchable element to this episode, mostly because that is what we like best about Christmas specials in general. These are the sort that you want to check out again and again down the road, mostly to ensure that they put you in the holiday spirit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

