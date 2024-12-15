Yellowstone season 6: Is it renewed, canceled? The latest

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6 at Paramount Network down the road? Given the current state of things in this universe, we 100% get the question.

As for the answer, though, let’s just say that it is complicated — mostly due to the fact that the entire situation has been pretty darn fluid for a long time now. After all, remember for a moment here that originally, a series with Cole Hauser (Rip) and Kelly Reilly (Beth) was in discussions, with it serving as a season 6 of the hit Western. Yet, that has changed slightly.

Based on some of the news that we can share as of this writing, it appears as though season 6 is morphing into a separate spin-off, with a slightly different name but still Beth and Rip at the center. Nothing has been confirmed, but this makes the most sense — after all, a new series would be able to stream on Paramount+, whereas the flagship Yellowstone is currently at Peacock in one of the more confusing arrangements in quite some time. Also, new shows often do not have the same cost obligations — though we do expect the leads here to be paid a hefty sum.

Regardless of whatever it is called, just know that there is almost sure to be more from this universe and these characters. Remember, as well, that a second season of 1923 has already been filmed. Beyond just that, there could be even more prequels coming, though we imagine that it will take a while for a lot more news to be announced there. We just tend to think that so long as the numbers are there and Taylor Sheridan keeps want to tell these stories, the entire universe will be a part of Paramount’s future.

