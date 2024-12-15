Dexter: Original Sin: EP talks Yellowstone universe influence

We do not think that it is much of a secret to anyone out there, but the creation of Dexter: Original Sin has a lot to do with Yellowstone. Sure, on paper the two may not have a lot in common, but the Western is a prime example of what Paramount is doing with a lot of their content these days.

To put it in simple terms, the corporation wants franchises. Yellowstone has already spawned two prequels, with more presumably on the way. Meanwhile, the finale of the flagship show’s fifth season tonight may eventually set up multiple present-day spin-offs as well. Paramount wants more franchises, whether it be via Showtime or Paramount+ proper. The world of Dexter Morgan is perfect for it thanks to its build-in popularity.

Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Clyde Phillips discussed how a chat with one executive ended up leading to the prequel coming to fruition:

“After we wrote [Dexter: New Blood], Chris McCarthy from Paramount and MTV Entertainment came in and said, ‘You know, I’m a Yellowstone guy. I do prequels not sequels, like 1883 and 1923.’ As it turns out, I had seen Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923; I just love those shows … So Chris asked if I could come up with a prequel in the next 10 days. I sat with a couple of writers and we found ourselves really excited about the opportunity to go back to the roots and find how Dexter is fated to be who he is.”

Of course, it turns out that there is also a sequel coming in Dexter: Resurrection, but that is not slated to transpire until we get to the summer. Of course, it is going to be exciting in its own right, but we are equally curious as to what we are going to learn about the character beforehand…

