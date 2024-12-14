Elsbeth season 2 episode 8: What’s next after Crawford reveal?

As we get set to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 8 on CBS Thursday night, one thing does feel somewhat clear: The title character has a hunch. She recognizes that Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) slipped up when it comes to a certain sort of music the murder victim was listening to, which puts her in more of a direction where he could eventually be caught.

Does this mean that she is going to be able to actually get him in handcuffs? Not necessarily, and there are reasons for that. A part of it is tied to his job; another part of it is tied more to how smart and shrewd he is. We recognize that this is mostly a show where victims are caught over the course of an hour, but who says it has to be that way all the time?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV discussions!

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Carrie Preston had to say about what Elsbeth has already learned about Crawford:

“There’s only one person who would know that information, and that will be the person who killed the guy unless he happened to be there or whatever. She’s not going to jump to conclusions, but he is definitely involved.”

Meanwhile, Emerson added the following about his character’s mistake:

“It’s a very small slip and it comes from hubris. He thinks he’s on top of it. So much so that he lets his guard down for a second. He’s careless just for a second.”

The fun of this whole story is that we’re getting an ultimate battle of wits; not only that, but we are watching it happen with people who are actually married in real life. That means that, when it comes to both preparation and also performance, they are able to bring things to a pretty unique place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Elsbeth season 2, including more on what else is ahead

What do you think we are going to see moving into Elsbeth season 2 episode 8, especially with Crawford?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







